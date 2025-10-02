We need economic not a martial mindset: President Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, during an interview on Thursday, emphasized the need for an economic rather than a martial mindset, while praising China’s remarkable development journey and the enduring “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between Pakistan and China.

The president, in an interview with China Global Television Network during his recent visit to China, said that his visits to the country were meant for goodwill, bringing the support of the Pakistani people to China in both good and bad times.

The president lauded China’s leadership role in the East and praised President Xi Jinping’s initiatives, particularly the Global Governance Initiative, which promotes respect for each nation’s sovereignty.

“Global governance means I can’t walk into any other country. No other country can walk into me. They have to be respectful about my territory. I should be respectful about their territory,” he commented.

During his visit, the president also expressed admiration for Urumqi’s development and the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

“Any part of China I go, I feel loved. And there’s nothing to conquer one’s heart rather than love. So, the Chinese love keeps bringing me back and forth,” said the president, reflecting on his 17th visit to China, which included stops in Chengdu and Shanghai.

Underscoring the vitality of economic cooperation, he said, “We don’t need a martial mindset. We need an economic mindset,” and recalled the agreement with China for space technology to achieve self-sufficiency in the agriculture sector by increasing per-acre yield and water management.

President Zardari said that besides being all-weather strategic cooperative partners, Pakistan and China were “joined at the hip” too, referring to the stronger people-to-people linkages.

He said that the countries locked by neighbors could utilize their geographical location for mutual benefit creating a win-win situation.

President Zardari emphasized Pakistan’s consistent support for China’s positions on the global stage. “Wherever I go in the world, my first position is that – respect China. Give it what it deserves, the respect of the world, for its people, for its technology, for everything.”

Commenting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the president noted that Pakistan’s proximity to China offers significant strategic and economic benefits. He said Pakistan was the closest port to China and the port development generated jobs for youth and boosts regional growth by attracting more attention, trade, and infrastructure.

“So there is great importance for me to make sure that Balochistan is safer… We can drive down to you and you can drive down to us. So, it’s a great futuristic concept,” he remarked.

President Zardari citing great potential in China’s solar and wind expertise, and its future in hydrogen as the fuel of tomorrow, underscored bilateral cooperation in the sector.

Citing his experience riding China’s high-speed trains, He proposed a similar initiative in Pakistan, aiming to connect Karachi and Hyderabad with a high-speed rail that could reduce travel time from 2.5 hours to just 20 minutes.

He suggested that the Sindh government would fund 60% of the project, while China would contribute 40% through soft loans and operational support.