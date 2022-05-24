‘We never stopped any party from protesting against us’: Imran Khan

Peshawar: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that he would lead the PTI rally from Peshwar to Isb as part of their Azaadi march, that it would be a test for police and other law enforcement agencies, ARY News reported.

Talking at PTI’s Youth Wing convention Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that all of their protest in the past 26 years have been peaceful and never hurt any civilian or our police.

The former Premier claimed that all major parties including the PMNL-N, JUI-F and the PPP protested against us at different times in their tenure but they never did anything to stop them. But, this government is raiding PTI leaders’ homes and violating the law by arresting them without any warrants.

Also Read:Imran Khan says he’ll lead Azadi March tomorrow

This is a test for our police and law enforcement agencies, they need to show if they stand with the corrupt leaders and touts of America or with independence. The PTI Chairman said that he would lead the PTI rally from Peshawar to Islamabad.

He requested young people, women and children to participate in their long march and prepare to protest until they do not get the date for the next general election.

Comments