We reject ‘so-called presidential election’, says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Omar Ayub has said that Asif Ali Zardari’s election should be declared null and void, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“We reject the so-called presidential election,” PTI leader said. “Asif Ali Zardari has been an aged and ailing person, a mentally fit person should be elected for this office,” Omar Ayub said.

Ayub demanded an immediate release of the PTI’s founder and Bushra Bibi from jail. “Our assembly seats were snatched in a daylight robbery,” he claimed.

“Issuing pro-state or anti-state certificates is not in the hand of the Speaker or any other person. The authority of issuing this certificate is mandated by people,” PTI leader said while criticizing a statement of Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly.

He alleged that Form 47 of election results have been changed. “We challenge them to hold elections on these constituencies again. It will sift the true from the false,” Ayub claimed.