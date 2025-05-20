‘We will bounce back stronger’: David Warner on loss against Islamabad United

Karachi Kings captain David Warner has shared his thoughts after the defeat against Islamabad United in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Chasing a formidable 252-run target set by Islamabad United, the Kings were bowled out for 172 in 18.2 overs despite a fighting 43 off 28 balls from Warner.

The result saw both teams end the league stage tied on 12 points, with Islamabad securing second place on the points table courtesy of a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Karachi Kings, however, remain firmly in the playoff race and will now face traditional rivals Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator on 22 May at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Addressing the media after the game, David Warner remained upbeat and focused on the road ahead.

“We can let this one go and focus on winning the remaining three games to secure the silverware. We have a couple of days to regroup, and we must bounce back stronger,” said the Australian opener, underlining his belief in the squad’s resilience.

Explaining his decision to bowl first, a contrast to their previous strategy of batting first, David Warner said the idea was to restrict the opposition to a manageable total.

“It was all about reducing them to a decent total that we can chase, but obviously things did not go as planned with the ball,” David Warner admitted.

Despite the defeat, Warner highlighted that the team had a clear and aggressive game plan going into the chase.

“For us, it was about having the intent to go big in the first six overs and then try to take the game as deep as we can. We did well until around the 8th or 9th over, but then it slipped out of our hands,” he explained.

Looking ahead to the high-stakes eliminator against Lahore Qalandars, David Warner assured fans that the Kings are fully charged.

“Look, for us it’s the same thing — we want to give our best in all three departments. We have to win three games, and we are pumped. We are up and about, and this loss won’t dampen our confidence.”