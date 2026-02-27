‘Wealthy beggar’ arrested by police in Karachi

Karachi police have arrested a man described as a “wealthy beggar” after recovering a large sum of cash from his belongings.

According to local police, a beggar identified as Akbar was taken into custody from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Officers said they were astonished by the amount of money found in his bag and shopping carrier.

The recovered cash reportedly included notes ranging from Rs10 to Rs5,000, with an entire shopping bag filled with Rs10 notes.

Additional officers were called into the SHO’s office to assist in counting the money.

Police officials stated that the suspect hails from Bahawalpur and had been begging in various parts of Karachi, including Gulshan-e-Memar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Nazimabad.

A case is being registered against the arrested man, police confirmed.

Meanwhile, during the holy month of Ramadan, the district administration has intensified its anti-begging campaign in the federal capital, Islamabad.

In the last 24 hours, 42 beggars were taken into custody as part of continued operations aimed at controlling begging at public places.

The action was carried out across all major roads, traffic signals, and markets of Islamabad, with support from surveillance systems to ensure coverage and monitoring.

According to official details, the special drive against beggars is being conducted throughout Ramazan to address the growing presence of professional beggars at busy locations.