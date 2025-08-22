‘Weapons’ hits $100mn milestone at US box office

Filmmaker Zach Cregger‘s ‘Weapons,’ starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, continued to soar at the US box office two weeks after its release.

The horror flick became the second original R-rated pic of the year to achieve the $100 million milestone at the US box office on Thursday, according to a report by Variety.

The figure also took the film’s worldwide tally to $170 million.

‘Weapons’ reached the $100 million milestone on the 14th day of its release, five days more than ‘Sinners,’ which took just nine days to hit the milestone.

While industry analysts had expected the film to earn around $10 million in its opening weekend at the US box office, it proved them wrong by collecting $43.5 million between August 8 and 10.

‘Weapons,’ starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a group of children from the same school class.

Garner plays a teacher who finds that 17 of the 18 children in her classroom got out of bed and ran off into the night at the exact same time.

Brolin stars as the father of one of the kid and makes every effort to find and recover his missing child while being suspicious of the teacher (Julia Garner).

Apart from Garner and Josh Brolin, ‘Weapons’ also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams and Amy Madigan in key roles.