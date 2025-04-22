Weapons teaser trailer: Children vanishing in a small town

The highly anticipated horror movie Weapons has released its first teaser trailer, giving audiences a chilling glimpse into the eerie narrative created by writer-director Zach Cregger.

Set in a small town where children have mysteriously started disappearing during the night, Weapons presents a haunting storyline that leaves viewers on edge.

In the Weapons teaser, a voiceover solemnly states, “Those kids walked out of the homes. No one pulled them out. No one forced them,” heightening the sense of dread.

The multi-story horror movie explores these disappearances and the terrifying events that follow, with an ensemble cast that includes Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Warner Bros. is set to release Weapons in theatres on August 8, 2025, and the film is already generating buzz, particularly after Barbarian, another horror hit directed by Cregger, took audiences by surprise and earned more than $45 million globally.

Weapons was brought to life after New Line won a competitive bidding war for Cregger’s script. The studio reportedly paid a significant sum to secure the filmmaker’s vision.

Speaking at CinemaCon earlier this month, New Line head Richard Brener described the film as “intriguing and unpredictable, with a nice helping of batshit insane,” further building anticipation for the release.

Zach Cregger, known for his work with the comedy group The Whitest Kids U’ Know, is also writing and directing a reboot of the Resident Evil franchise, with Weapons star Austin Abrams rumoured to be eyed for the lead role.

With a strong creative team behind it and an unsettling trailer, Weapons is sure to be a must-watch for horror fans when it hits theatres this summer.

In other horror movie-related news, the director of the hit horror movie Sinners, Ryan Coogler, opened up on the possibility of a sequel after the film’s explosive success.

Starring Michael B. Jordan, the gritty, music-infused vampire thriller horror movie has taken cinemas by storm, grossing £36.5 million ($45.6 million) over the Easter holiday in the US.

Despite the success, director Ryan Coogler played it coy. Speaking to EBONY, he admitted, “I never think about that… I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that.”

It’s a surprising stance, given the horror movie’s explosive reception and a tantalising mid-credits scene that hints at more to come.