Wearing helmet made mandatory for rickshaw drivers

LAHORE: The Lahore traffic police have made it mandatory for motorcycle rickshaw and loader rickshaw drivers to wear helmets while driving, ARY News reported.

According to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Lahore, drivers of motorcycle rickshaws and loader rickshaws will be required to wear helmets at all times while driving.

The CTO warned that action will be taken against drivers who fail to comply with this new rule.

To raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets, the traffic police will launch an awareness campaign and distribute helmets to drivers.

The new rule will come into effect from Tuesday, and drivers who fail to wear helmets will face penalties.

Earlier, the Punjab government imposed a Sixty Kilometer Per Hour speed limit for motorcycles across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Transport Department, the new speed limit is now in effect, and motorcyclists who exceed this limit will face fines or legal action. The decision aims to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents involving motorcyclists.