Weather alert: Extremely hot weather to hit Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted that Karachi will experience extremely hot weather from March 30 to April 1, ARY News reported.

According to the PMD, the weather in the metropolis will remain hot during the period and the maximum temperature will remain between 39 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius.

“Maximum temperature in the city could hit 41 ºCelsius on Wednesday,” said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, adding that sea breeze will remain suspended during the daytime.

The weather department has directed the authorities concerned to make precautionary measures.

The Met Office has also advised the citizens of the metropolis to keep themselves hydrated and avoid unnecessary movement outside in the open.

According to a report, the first few days of Ramadan will likely to be very hot and humid.

The sea breeze will remain suspended during the daytime under the influence of a high pressure area over Afghanistan, which will change the wind direction in Karachi.

Sarfaraz, earlier said that the summer has begun in Karachi and the average temperature in the month of April will remain 35 degrees Celsius. He predicted some very hot and dry days ahead in the month of Ramadan.

