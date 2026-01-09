Storm Goretti: severe weather disrupts daily life across parts of the UK

Due to Storm Goretti, severe cold weather has intensified across the UK following widespread snowfall, particularly affecting Scotland and surrounding regions, where snow has continued for the past three days. ARY news reported.

The adverse conditions have prompted multiple weather warnings, including alerts for black ice and dangerously low temperatures.

The Storm Goretti has caused significant disruption, forcing the closure of more than 300 schools over the past three days. Numerous highways remain hazardous due to icy conditions, and officials have issued life-threatening weather warnings, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Birmingham Airport was closed overnight as a result of the severe weather, but has since reopened, with flight operations resuming earlier today.

Heavy snowfall in higher areas around Manchester has led to the suspension of train services between Manchester and Sheffield until at least tomorrow.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning, advising residents to remain cautious and stay informed of further updates.