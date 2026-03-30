Murree, other northern areas face heavy snowfall

Heavy rain and snowfall in the upper regions of Pakistan have brought a sharp return of cold weather, disrupting daily life and travel in several areas. Two people lost their lives in a weather-related incident caused by strong winds and heavy rain in Murree.

In Murree, hailstorms continued throughout the day, and the rain and hail also triggered landslides in surrounding areas, blocking key routes, including Lawrence College Road to Pangan Dhak Jhika Gali link road.

The closures have affected residents, while authorities say efforts are underway to restore access.

Officials confirmed that two people were killed in a weather-related incident caused by strong winds and heavy rain.

In Diamer, Gilgit Baltistan, and surrounding areas, intermittent rain has been ongoing since the previous day.

Snowfall has been reported at high-altitude locations including Babusar Top, Batoga Top and Nanga Parbat, intensifying the cold.

Heavy rainfall in Upper and Lower Kohistan has caused mountain streams to swell, while parts of the Karakoram Highway in Chalas have been partially blocked due to landslides.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Diamer, in Upper Kohistan at Zaid Khara the highway was also temporarily blocked. The restoration work of highway near Lower Kohistan was being carried out.

Authorities say heavy machinery has been deployed to clear the route, though further landslides remain a concern.

Officials have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures during the ongoing spell of severe weather.

More rain and snowfall are forecast in Gilgit-Baltistan from 1 April 2026 to 4 April 2026.

In Kotli, Azad Kashmir, torrential rain and hailstorms have disrupted routine life. Power supply has been completely suspended in several areas.

Due to heavy rain, streams overflowed, and low-lying neighborhoods inundated. Roads have been submerged, resembling ponds in some parts of the city.