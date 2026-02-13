Weather forecast for Colombo ahead of crucial Pakistan-India clash

Weather could play spoilsport in the much-anticipated Pakistan vs India clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with forecasts indicating a significant chance of rain on Sunday, February 15.

The high-voltage encounter at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium is already surrounded by drama after uncertainty earlier threatened the fixture.

However, while the political and administrative hurdles were eventually cleared, attention has now shifted to Colombo’s unpredictable weather.

According to forecasts, there is around a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms during the match window, with nearly 2.1mm of rainfall expected.

The conditions raise the possibility of interruptions and, in the worst-case scenario, a complete washout if the weather fails to improve.

As per tournament regulations, both sides would share one point each should the match be abandoned.

Despite the looming weather threat, the result is unlikely to significantly impact qualification scenarios.

Both teams currently sit at the top of Group A with two wins each, India leading on net run rate.

A washout would move both sides to five points, keeping them firmly on course for a place in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Historically, India have held the upper hand in this rivalry in the shortest format.

Out of 16 T20 internationals between the two teams, India have won 13, while Pakistan have secured three victories.

In T20 World Cup meetings, India lead 6-1, with one encounter ending in no result.