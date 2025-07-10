Weather report: Heavy rainfall hits multiple cities across Pakistan

Widespread heavy rainfall lashed various cities across Pakistan, significantly improving the weather conditions and breaking the spell of intense heat.

As per details, in Punjab, the cities of Sialkot, Gujrat, Chiniot, Kasur, Ferozewala, and Sargodha, along with surrounding areas, experienced heavy downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Similarly, heavy rain was recorded in Daska, Narowal, Hafizabad, Safdarabad (Khanqah Dogran), Wazirabad, and Sukhiki, including adjoining regions of Pindi Bhattian and Rojhan.

The weather turned pleasant in Narowal and several other areas following the showers. Wazirabad experienced strong winds along with heavy rainfall, adding to the changing weather pattern in the region.

In Sindh and Balochistan, cities namely Shahdadkot, Qambar, Mehar, Qubo Saeed Khan, and Sujawal Junejo received moderate to heavy rainfall.

Parts of Karachi also received morning drizzle on Thursday.

Sibi and its nearby regions also witnessed similar weather activity. Heavy showers were reported in Dera Murad Jamali, Chhattar, Manjho Shori, and Nasirabad.

Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi, and Osta Muhammad—including Gandakha and Bagh also received heavy rain accompanied by intense rain and gusty winds.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rescue agencies, and administrative authorities to remain on high alert during the recent heavy rains and any potential emergency situations.

In anticipation of possible flooding in areas along the Indus River and other rivers, the prime minister instructed the NDMA, rescue agencies, and administrative bodies to immediately implement safety measures and precautionary actions.