Weather Report Today from Major Cities of Pakistan- July 7 to 8

Karachi, July 7, 2025 – Pakistan’s major urban centers are experiencing a diverse range of weather conditions today, July 7th, 2025, as the country firmly steps into the monsoon season. From scattered thunderstorms to cloudy skies and intense humidity, residents across the nation are adapting to varied atmospheric changes.
Current Weather Conditions: Monday, July 7th, 2025
Karachi Weather Today
Karachi, the country’s largest metropolitan city, is currently cloudy. The temperature stands at 32°C, feeling like a humid 37°C. Skies are cloudy, with a forecast high of 32°C and a low of 29°C for the day. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 16 km/h, and the UV index is currently low at 1.
Lahore Weather Today
In Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, scattered thunderstorms are occurring. The current temperature is 29°C and is mostly cloudy, with a “feels like” temperature that can reach as high as 40°C due to high humidity. The forecast for today indicates a high of 31°C and a low of 28°C. Southerly winds are present at 11 km/h, and the UV index is low at 1.
Multan Weather Today
Multan, located in Southern Punjab, is currently cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. The temperature is 35°C, feeling like a scorching 45°C due to extreme humidity. The forecast for today includes a high of 36°C and a low of 29°C. Southerly winds are blowing at 16 km/h, and the UV index is low at 1.
Faisalabad Weather Today
Faisalabad is experiencing heavy thunderstorms. The current temperature is 32°C, feeling like 42°C due to humidity. The high for today is expected to be 34°C, with a low of 28°C. Southerly winds are blowing at 11 km/h, and the UV index is currently low at 1.
Peshawar Weather Today
Peshawar, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is cloudy with heavy thunderstorms. The current temperature is 32°C, feeling like 40°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C. Northeasterly winds are blowing at 8 km/h, and the UV index is low at 1.
Islamabad Weather Today
Islamabad, the capital city, is experiencing thunderstorms. The current temperature is 30°C, feeling like 36°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 31°C and a low of 26°C. Easterly winds are blowing at 11 km/h, and the UV index is low at 1.
Brief Weather Forecast: Tuesday, July 8th, 2025
Karachi Forecast
Karachi is expected to be partly cloudy, with a high of 32°C and a low of 29°C, feeling like 40°C due to humidity. Winds will be from the southwest at 19 km/h, and the UV index will be very high at 10.
Lahore Forecast
Lahore is forecast to have light rain, with a high of 30°C and a low of 27°C. The “real feel” temperature could potentially reach 38°C. Easterly winds at 10 km/h are expected, with a moderate UV index of 3.
Multan Forecast
Multan will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 36°C and a low of 29°C, feeling as intense as 48°C. Southwesterly winds at 18 km/h and a moderate UV index of 4 are anticipated.
Faisalabad Forecast
Faisalabad is expected to have heavy thunderstorms with a high of 32°C and a low of 26°C, with the “feels like” temperature around 41°C. Easterly winds at 11 km/h and a moderate UV index of 4 are in the forecast.
Peshawar Forecast
Peshawar is predicted to experience partly cloudy conditions with a high of 31°C and a low of 26°C, feeling like 40°C. Northeasterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 9 are in the forecast.
Islamabad Forecast
Islamabad is expected to be rainy with a high of 28°C and a low of 24°C, feeling like 34°C. Easterly winds at 13 km/h and a high UV index of 6 are in the forecast.