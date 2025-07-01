Weather Report Today from Major Cities of Pakistan

Karachi, July 1, 2025 – Pakistan’s major urban centers are experiencing a mixed bag of weather today, July 1st, 2025, with conditions ranging from light rain and cloudy skies to intense heat and humidity. The evolving weather patterns signal the ongoing shift towards the monsoon season across the country.
Karachi, the country’s largest city, is currently experiencing light rain with a temperature of 33°C, feeling like 37°C due to humidity. The sky is mostly cloudy, and the day’s forecast predicts a high of 33°C and a low of 29°C, with only a low chance of further rain. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 21 km/h, and the UV index is currently low at 1.
In Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, it’s a cloudy day with the current temperature at 31°C, feeling like 39°C due to humidity. The forecast for today indicates a high of 31°C and a low of 26°C. There’s a good chance of rain tonight from approximately 2:00 AM until tomorrow at 6:00 AM. Southeasterly winds are blowing at 16 km/h, and the UV index is low at 1.
Multan, in Southern Punjab, is currently sunny with a temperature of 39°C, feeling like a scorching 50°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 39°C and a low of 32°C, with only a low chance of rain. Southerly winds are present at 18 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 3.
Faisalabad is experiencing partly cloudy conditions with the current temperature at 35°C, feeling like 46°C due to humidity. The high for today is expected to be 35°C, with a low of 28°C. There’s a low chance of rain. Easterly winds are blowing at 14 km/h, and the UV index is currently low at 1.
Peshawar, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is mostly sunny with a current temperature of 36°C, feeling like 43°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 36°C and a low of 26°C. There’s a moderate chance of rain tonight from around 3:00 AM until tomorrow at 7:00 AM. Northeasterly winds are blowing at 13 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 3.
Brief Forecast for Tomorrow (July 2, 2025):
Looking ahead to Wednesday, July 2nd, Karachi is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 32°C and a low of 29°C, feeling like 37°C due to humidity. Winds will be from the southwest at 18 km/h, and the UV index will be moderate at 5. Lahore is forecast to be partly cloudy with a high of 33°C and a low of 27°C, with the RealFeel® potentially reaching 44°C. Easterly winds at 10 km/h are expected, with a very high UV index of 10.
Multan will be partly cloudy with a high of 37°C and a low of 29°C, feeling as intense as 50°C. Southerly winds at 16 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are anticipated. Faisalabad is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 35°C and a low of 28°C, with the “feels like” temperature around 45°C. Easterly winds at 13 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are in the forecast. Finally, Peshawar is predicted to experience light rain with a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C, feeling like 42°C. Northeasterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 9 are in the forecast.