Weather Report Today: Light to moderate rain predicted in Karachi

Karachi is likely to receive light to moderate rain under third spell of monsoon today (Monday), PMD said in its new weather forecast.

As per details, Karachi is currently experiencing humid and moist weather conditions. Light to moderate rain is expected in the city today as the third spell of monsoon continues.

The PMD forecasts that rainfall under this monsoon phase may persist until tomorrow. The maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to reach up to 34°C.

Winds are blowing at a light pace from the southwest, while the humidity level in the atmosphere has been recorded at 74 per cent.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, North-East Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, North-East/South Balochistan and South Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit twenty-four, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh thirteen, Anantnag nineteen and Shopian twenty-one degree centigrade.