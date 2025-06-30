Weather Report Today from Major Cities of Pakistan

Karachi, June 30, 2025 – As the day draws to a close, major cities across Pakistan are experiencing a diverse range of weather conditions, from humid warmth to the promise of thunderstorms, reflecting the onset of the pre-monsoon season. Residents are advised to stay updated as conditions can change rapidly.
Karachi, the bustling metropolis, is currently experiencing a humid evening with temperatures around 32°C, feeling significantly warmer at 38°C due to high humidity levels of 73%. The city is mostly cloudy, with the forecast indicating continued cloudy skies and a possibility of drizzle, especially overnight. Winds from the west-southwest at 12 mph (33 km/h) are contributing to the muggy conditions. The UV index remains extremely high at 12, urging caution for those who remain outdoors during peak sun hours.
In Lahore, the cultural heartland, temperatures are hovering around a warm 34°C, with a RealFeel® of an intense 42°C. The city is turning cloudy and humid, with strong thunderstorms anticipated in some areas late this afternoon and a chance of further thunderstorms overnight. Highs for the day reached 37°C, with lows expected around 26°C. Southeasterly winds at 20 km/h with gusts up to 35 km/h are prevalent.
Multan, known for its hot climate, is currently at approximately 37°C, with a RealFeel® of 45°C. The city saw highs of 41°C today, and lows are predicted to be around 31°C. While mostly sunny with clear periods, there’s a slight 25% risk of showers or thundershowers during the night. Winds are from the south-southwest at 13 mph, and the UV index also remains at an extreme 12.
Faisalabad is experiencing current temperatures around 39°C. The day’s forecast included highs of 43°C and lows of 35°C. The city is bracing for patchy rain with a 30% cloud cover and 0.3mm precipitation expected, particularly with afternoon clouds and thundershowers. Winds are blowing at 23 km/h.
Further north, Peshawar is recording temperatures of 36°C, with a real feel of 41°C. The forecast for Peshawar indicated highs of 39°C and lows around 30°C. Hazy sunshine dominated the day, transitioning to mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with intermittent clouds and some thundery outbreaks in the vicinity. Northeasterly winds are at 8 mph with gusts up to 18 mph, and humidity is currently at 51%. Unlike other major cities, Peshawar’s UV index is low at 1.
Residents across these cities are advised to take necessary precautions against the heat and humidity, including staying hydrated and seeking shelter during any thunderstorms. The changing weather patterns signal the shift towards the monsoon season, which is expected to bring more widespread rainfall in the coming weeks.
Tomorrow’s Weather Outlook (July 1, 2025):
Looking ahead to Tuesday, July 1st, Karachi is expected to experience light rain, with a high of 31°C and a low of 29°C. The “feels like” temperature due to humidity could reach as high as 39°C and as low as 35°C. Winds will be from the southwest at 21 km/h, and the UV index will be high at 6. Lahore will see scattered thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from a high of 32°C to a low of 27°C. The real feel could be as high as 41°C. Southeasterly winds at 14 km/h are expected, with a high UV index of 7.
Multan is forecast to be sunny with a high of 38°C and a low of 31°C, though the real feel temperature could soar to 52°C. Southerly winds at 18 km/h and an extreme UV index of 11 are anticipated. Faisalabad will be partly cloudy, with a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C, feeling as warm as 45°C. Easterly winds at 16 km/h are expected, with a very high UV index of 9. Finally, Peshawar is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high of 33°C and a low of 26°C. The “feels like” temperature could reach 42°C. Northeasterly winds at 14 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are in the forecast.