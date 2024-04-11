27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Weather to remain dry in most parts of country

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind with thunderstorms are likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar twenty, Quetta and Muzafarabad twelve, Gilgit nine and Murree ten degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while, partly cloudy and dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:               

Srinagar seven degree centigrade, Leh zero, Jammu eighteen, Pulwama and Baramula six, Anantnag and Shopian five degree centigrade.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.