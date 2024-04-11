Weather to remain dry in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind with thunderstorms are likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar twenty, Quetta and Muzafarabad twelve, Gilgit nine and Murree ten degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while, partly cloudy and dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar seven degree centigrade, Leh zero, Jammu eighteen, Pulwama and Baramula six, Anantnag and Shopian five degree centigrade.