Weather Report: Pakistan’s Major Urban Centers – July 8, 2025

Karachi, July 8, 2025 – Pakistan’s major cities are experiencing varied weather patterns today as the monsoon season progresses. From light rain to intense heat and humidity, residents are navigating diverse conditions across the country.

Current Weather Conditions: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Karachi Weather Today

Karachi is witnessing light showers in isolated areas with cloudy skies. The current temperature is 32°C, feeling like 39°C due to high humidity. The forecast high is 33°C, and the low is 29°C. Winds are from the southwest at 17 km/h, with a low UV index of 2.

Lahore Weather Today

Lahore is experiencing mostly sunny conditions. The temperature is 35°C, with a “feels like” temperature of 45°C due to humidity. Today’s forecast includes a high of 35°C and a low of 27°C. Easterly winds are blowing at 12 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 5.

Multan Weather Today

Multan is under partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 38°C, feeling like 52°C due to extreme humidity. The forecast high is 39°C, and the low is 30°C, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Southerly winds are at 14 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.

Faisalabad Weather Today

Faisalabad is sunny with a current temperature of 36°C, feeling like 46°C due to humidity. The forecast high is 36°C, and the low is 28°C. Easterly winds are at 10 km/h, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Peshawar Weather Today

Peshawar is partly cloudy with a temperature of 33°C, feeling like 40°C due to humidity. The forecast high is 33°C, and the low is 28°C, with possible thunderstorms. Northeasterly winds are at 9 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.

Islamabad Weather Today

Islamabad is mostly sunny with a temperature of 32°C, feeling like 37°C due to humidity. The forecast high is 32°C, and the low is 26°C, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Easterly winds are at 12 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 5.

Brief Weather Forecast: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Karachi Forecast

Karachi is expected to remain cloudy with a high of 32°C and a low of 28°C, feeling like 38°C due to humidity. Southwest winds at 15 km/h and a high UV index of 7 are anticipated.

Lahore Forecast

Lahore will likely see thunderstorms with a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C, feeling like 44°C. Easterly winds at 11 km/h and a very high UV index of 9 are expected.

Multan Forecast

Multan is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 38°C and a low of 30°C, feeling like 50°C. Southerly winds at 12 km/h and an extreme UV index of 10 are predicted.

Faisalabad Forecast

Faisalabad will be partly cloudy with a high of 35°C and a low of 28°C, feeling like 46°C. Easterly winds at 11 km/h and a very high UV index of 8 are expected.

Peshawar Forecast

Peshawar is expected to have sunny skies with a high of 34°C and a low of 28°C, feeling like 45°C. Northeasterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 9 are forecast.

Islamabad Forecast

Islamabad will likely be sunny with a high of 33°C and a low of 26°C, feeling like 39°C. Southeasterly winds at 11 km/h and a very high UV index of 9 are anticipated.