Weather Report Today from Major Cities of Pakistan

Karachi, July 3, 2025 – Pakistan’s major urban centers are experiencing a diverse range of weather conditions today, July 3rd, 2025, as the country continues its transition towards the monsoon season. From scattered thunderstorms to sunny skies and intense humidity, residents across the nation are adapting to varied atmospheric changes.

Current Weather Conditions: Wednesday, July 3rd, 2025

Karachi Weather Today

Karachi, the country’s largest metropolitan city, is currently experiencing light rain in some areas. The temperature stands at 33°C, feeling like a humid 40°C. Skies are cloudy, with a forecast high of 33°C and a low of 29°C for the day. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 19 km/h, and the UV index is currently low at 2.

Lahore Weather Today

In Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, it’s a sunny day. The current temperature is 34°C, with a “feels like” temperature of 44°C due to high humidity. The forecast for today indicates a high of 34°C and a low of 28°C. Easterly winds are present at 11 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.

Multan Weather Today

Multan, located in Southern Punjab, is currently partly cloudy. The temperature is 39°C, feeling like a scorching 54°C due to extreme humidity. The forecast for today includes a high of 40°C and a low of 29°C, with scattered thunderstorms expected. Southerly winds are blowing at 13 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.

Faisalabad Weather Today

Faisalabad is experiencing sunny conditions. The current temperature is 37°C, feeling like 47°C due to humidity. The high for today is expected to be 37°C, with a low of 29°C. Easterly winds are blowing at 11 km/h, and the UV index is currently moderate at 4.

Peshawar Weather Today

Peshawar, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is partly cloudy. The current temperature is 32°C, feeling like 39°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C, with thunderstorms expected. Northeasterly winds are blowing at 8 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.

Islamabad Weather Today

Islamabad, the capital city, is mostly sunny. The current temperature is 31°C, feeling like 36°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 31°C and a low of 27°C, with scattered thunderstorms expected. Easterly winds are blowing at 11 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.

Brief Weather Forecast: Thursday, July 4th, 2025

Karachi Forecast

Karachi is expected to be cloudy, with a high of 32°C and a low of 29°C, feeling like 37°C due to humidity. Winds will be from the southwest at 16 km/h, and the UV index will be high at 6.

Lahore Forecast

Lahore is forecast to have thunderstorms, with a high of 33°C and a low of 28°C. The “real feel” temperature could potentially reach 43°C. Easterly winds at 10 km/h are expected, with a very high UV index of 8.

Multan Forecast

Multan will be mostly sunny, with a high of 37°C and a low of 31°C, feeling as intense as 49°C. Easterly winds at 13 km/h and an extreme UV index of 11 are anticipated.

Faisalabad Forecast

Faisalabad is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 34°C and a low of 29°C, with the “feels like” temperature around 45°C. Easterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 9 are in the forecast.

Peshawar Forecast

Peshawar is predicted to experience sunny conditions with a high of 35°C and a low of 29°C, feeling like 46°C. Northeasterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are in the forecast.

Islamabad Forecast

Islamabad is expected to be sunny with a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C, feeling like 40°C. Southeasterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are in the forecast.