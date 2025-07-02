Weather Report Today from Major Cities of Pakistan

Karachi, July 2, 2025 – Pakistan’s major urban centers are experiencing a mix of weather today, July 2nd, 2025, with conditions ranging from scattered thunderstorms and cloudy skies to sunny periods and intense humidity. The country continues its transition towards the monsoon season, bringing varied conditions across regions.
Karachi, the country’s largest city, is currently experiencing light rain in some areas with a temperature of 33°C, feeling like 40°C due to humidity. The sky is cloudy, and the day’s forecast predicts a high of 33°C and a low of 29°C. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 19 km/h, and the UV index is currently low at 2.
In Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, it’s a sunny day with the current temperature at 34°C, feeling like 44°C due to humidity. The forecast for today indicates a high of 34°C and a low of 28°C. Easterly winds are blowing at 11 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.
Multan, in Southern Punjab, is currently partly cloudy with a temperature of 39°C, feeling like a scorching 54°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 40°C and a low of 29°C, with scattered thunderstorms expected. Southerly winds are present at 13 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.
Faisalabad is experiencing sunny conditions with the current temperature at 37°C, feeling like 47°C due to humidity. The high for today is expected to be 37°C, with a low of 29°C. Easterly winds are blowing at 11 km/h, and the UV index is currently moderate at 4.
Peshawar, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 32°C, feeling like 39°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C, with thunderstorms expected. Northeasterly winds are blowing at 8 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.
Islamabad, the capital city, is mostly sunny with a current temperature of 31°C, feeling like 36°C due to humidity. The forecast for today is a high of 31°C and a low of 27°C, with scattered thunderstorms expected. Easterly winds are blowing at 11 km/h, and the UV index is moderate at 4.
Looking ahead to Thursday, July 3rd:
- Karachi is expected to be cloudy, with a high of 32°C and a low of 29°C, feeling like 37°C due to humidity. Winds will be from the southwest at 16 km/h, and the UV index will be high at 6.
- Lahore is forecast to have thunderstorms, with a high of 33°C and a low of 28°C, with the real feel potentially reaching 43°C. Easterly winds at 10 km/h are expected, with a very high UV index of 8.
- Multan will be mostly sunny, with a high of 37°C and a low of 31°C, feeling as intense as 49°C. Easterly winds at 13 km/h and an extreme UV index of 11 are anticipated.
- Faisalabad is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 34°C and a low of 29°C, with the “feels like” temperature around 45°C. Easterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 9 are in the forecast.
- Peshawar is predicted to experience sunny conditions with a high of 35°C and a low of 29°C, feeling like 46°C. Northeasterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are in the forecast.
- Islamabad is expected to be sunny with a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C, feeling like 40°C. Southeasterly winds at 10 km/h and a very high UV index of 10 are in the forecast.