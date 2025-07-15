Weather Today: Karachi likely to receive rain from July 18

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in Karachi from July 18, ARY News reported.

According to the PMD, the weather in Karachi remains partly cloudy and humid today, with sea breeze having resumed across the city.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C today.

The department stated that this rain-bearing system is likely to affect Karachi from the evening of July 18. Moderate to heavy showers are expected in the city on July 19 and 20.

Furthermore, rainfall is also forecast across various parts of the country between July 15 and 17, with the current weather system moving from northern areas towards Sindh.

Other districts in Sindh are also likely to receive rainfall under the influence of this system. Citizens have been advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, rain, windstorms and thundershowers are likely in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, northeastern and southern Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-three, Gilgit twenty-one and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve and Pulwama sixteen degree centigrade.