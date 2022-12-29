Weather turns cold as parts of Punjab receive rain

LAHORE: Weather turned cold as parts of Punjab received the first rain of the winter season on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Showers were reported in Lahore, Sahiwal, Jhang, Okara, Mian Channo, Makhdoompur, Pindi Bhattian, Tabba Sultanpur and other parts of Punjab.

The smog has also ended after the light rain in parts of Punjab.

According to the PMD, a rain-thunderstorm with snow over the mountains is expected in the north and western Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

About the possible impacts, the Met Office revealed that the rain will be beneficial for the standing crops especially in Barani areas. Foggy conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period.

The MET Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, cloudy with chances of rain in Jammu.

