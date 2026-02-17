Weather update ahead of Pakistan-Namibia clash

Uncertain weather conditions could play a decisive role when Pakistan take on Namibia in a must-win clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Wednesday.

According to the weather forecast, cloud cover is expected to dominate throughout the day, while the likelihood of rain could rise to 50–60 percent, potentially disrupting play.

The region is currently witnessing thunderstorms, with temperatures hovering around 29°C, feeling closer to 30°C due to high humidity levels.

Strong northern winds are blowing at 19 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 37 km/h.

Humidity remains extremely high at 74 percent, accompanied by dense 100 percent cloud cover that has reduced visibility to just 1.6 kilometres.

Rainfall accumulation has already reached 5.9 mm, while the low cloud ceiling of 600 metres continues to create gloomy, storm-like conditions.

Weather is expected to improve slightly by late afternoon. Around 4 PM, skies are forecast to remain cloudy but more stable, with temperatures steady at 29°C and a RealFeel of 31°C.

Winds will persist at similar speeds, though gusts could strengthen up to 43 km/h. Humidity is predicted to ease marginally to 69 percent, visibility may improve to around 8 kilometres, and the cloud ceiling is expected to rise to 3,100 metres.

Pakistan enter the contest under pressure following a disappointing defeat to India earlier in the tournament. The 2009 champions are currently placed third in Group A with two wins and one loss, carrying a net run rate of -0.403.

A victory against Namibia would secure Pakistan six points and confirm their progression to the Super Eight stage with a second-place finish in the group.