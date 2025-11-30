Balochistan gripped by intense cold wave as temperatures plunge below freezing

Quetta and several other regions of Balochistan remain under the grip of a harsh cold wave, with temperatures dropping sharply across the province.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Quetta recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Qalat emerged as the coldest location, where temperatures fell to minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office noted that most districts in the province are likely to experience cold and dry weather throughout the day.

Over the next 24 hours, northern parts of Balochistan are expected to face particularly severe cold, especially during the early morning and nighttime hours.

Meanwhile, weather is likely to remain cold and dry over most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, very cold in hilly areas during morning is expected in night hours.

Smog and fog in patches may develop over the plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad five degree centigrade, Lahore ten, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar seven, Quetta minus-two, Gilgit minus-five Murree and Muzafarabad three degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while cold and dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula minus two degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus-seven and Anantnag and Shopian minus-three degree centigrade.