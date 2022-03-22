Weather update: Heatwave to grip Karachi this week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) on Tuesday warned of heatwave in Karachi and other parts of the country from March 25 to 27, ARY News reported.

According to Met office, the metropolis will experience extreme hot weather from March 25 (Friday) to March 27 (Sunday) and temperature is likely to touch 38 degrees centigrade during the heatwave conditions.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

Possible impacts:

Dry period and heatwave conditions in the country may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly.

Early harvesting of wheat may start in Sindh and South Punjab.

Unusual high temperatures may cause pollen concentration to rise sharply in Islamabad and Lahore.

Read More: ALERT ISSUED AS HEAT WAVE EXPECTED IN KARACHI

The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Dust raising/Gusty winds are also expected in North Balochistan, South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the period.

Comments