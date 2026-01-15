Weather updates: Severe cold to grip region after widespread rain

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued fresh weather updates for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall in upper regions from January 16 to January 23.

According to the PDMA, rain accompanied by thunder is expected across several districts, while mountainous areas may receive snowfall. In light of the latest weather updates, PDMA has placed all districts on high alert and directed relevant departments to remain prepared.

The weather updates indicate that from January 16 to 19, light intermittent rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Shangla. Similar conditions are forecast for Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, and Mansehra. From January 20 to 23, more intense weather activity is likely in upper districts, with rain, thunderstorms and snowfall over the mountains.

As per official weather updates, rain is also expected in plain areas including Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan. Following the rainfall, fog formation and a noticeable drop in temperatures are expected in low-lying areas.

PDMA warned through its weather updates that roads in Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and the Galiyat could become slippery or blocked. There is also a risk of landslides and avalanches in hilly regions.

The authority advised tourists to carry food, medicines, and warm clothing during snowfall and urged citizens to stay away from weak structures and power lines during storms, according to the latest weather updates.

Earlier, School timings were revised in another province of Pakistan due to persistently cold weather, with the new schedule set to take effect from 16 January.

According to details, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced changes to school hours in the plains following a severe cold spell after the winter holidays.

A notification issued by the education department stated that all primary schools across the province will operate from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm, while middle, high and higher secondary schools will function from 9:00am to 2:20pm.

Officials said the decision aims to protect students from harsh weather conditions while ensuring that academic activities continue without disruption.