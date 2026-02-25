Pakistan’s federal constitutional court launches official website

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan has launched its official website, www.fccp.gov.pk, which is described as a significant move towards greater transparency, accessibility, and digital transformation in Pakistan’s judicial system.

The website was inaugurated by the Chief Justice at a ceremony held at the court premises, attended by fellow judges of the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan.

The newly launched website introduces a modern, user-friendly interface designed to facilitate litigants, advocates, researchers, and the general public.

It provides comprehensive and up-to-date information about the Court’s jurisdiction, bench composition, and judicial functioning.

Key Features of the Website

The website offers a range of digital services and information resources, including:

Online Case Search Facility for litigants and advocates

• Applications for:

• Certified Copies

• Adjournment Requests

• Early Hearing Requests

• Cause List Publication with timely updates

• Notices and Circulars issued by the Court

• Dashboard & Statistical Data for public transparency

• Information about Judges, administration, and Court procedures

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Chief Justice highlighted the role of digital innovation in strengthening institutional transparency and improving service delivery. He described the initiative as a foundational step towards a more responsive and technologically advanced judicial framework.

The Registrar of the Federal Constitutional Court stated that the website aligns with the court’s broader vision of providing accessible and structured information to stakeholders, while streamlining procedures for litigants and members of the legal profession.