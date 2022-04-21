Wedding bells for Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul? Former’s friend spills the beans

Bollywood starlet Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been in a relationship for a long time now and as per the reports, the two are ready to take the plunge.

The lovebirds, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been quite open about their relationship after making their first public appearance last year at the premiere of ‘Tadap’ – the debut movie of the former’s brother Ahaan Shetty. The ‘Hero’ debutante often accompanies her cricketer boyfriend on his international tours as well.

Athiya even shared a mushy post with the couple’s loved-up pictures to wish the beau on his 30th birthday earlier this week, as she vowed to be ‘anywhere’ with him. Rahul was quick to drop a ‘Love you’ with a heart emoji on the birthday post from his girl.

The recent reports from Indian media suggest that Athiya and Rahul have locked in on a winter wedding this year. A source close to the families revealed that both the families are quite fond of the respective others and the preparations for the wedding ceremony of the star couple have already begun.

Moreover, it had been reported that since both the families belong to the Mangalore region of India, the couple will be performing the nuptials as per the South-Indian rituals.

However, a close friend of Athiya has refuted the wedding rumors claiming them to be untrue. “It’s not true! There’s no wedding happening this year,” she told a media portal.

“Athiya has two projects starting at different intervals in this year. One is for the web domain, the other is a theatrical movie. KL Rahul has the world cup coming up and his schedule is blocked with different tournaments before that,” detailed the insider. “With their hands full, where do they have the time to have a wedding this year?”

On the career front, Athiya was last seen in the 2019 dramedy ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, while Rahul is playing as skipper of team ‘Lucknow Super Giants’ in IPL and is vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team.

