Wedding called off at last minute over payment to brass band

In a bizarre turn of events, a wedding was called off at the last minute after a dispute emerged between the families of the groom and the bride over payment to the brass band.

The incident occurred in India’s UP state after the groom walked off his marriage following a dispute over payment to a brass band.

As the wedding rituals were being performed, the band demanded money from the groom’s side, but they refused to pay, saying the bride’s side should pay them off.

The negotiation between the families turned into a dispute as relatives from both sides of the family got involved.

Read More: WEDDING GUESTS SET STAGE ON FIRE WITH DESI-STYLE DANCE, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Due to the feud between the two would-relatives, the groom, finding his pride hurt, walked off with his procession, breaking off the ‘necklace’ he was wearing, police said.

The bride’s family severed relations with the groom’s family after the incident, police said.

Comments