Wedding procession uses boats to reach bride’s home in flooded village

PATNA: A wedding procession had to use boats to reach the bride’s home in an Indian village that was inundated following heavy rainfalls.

The wedding guests and the new bride had to return in the same manner to get to the groom’s home after the wedding ceremony, according to the Indian media.

It was learnt that the water level of the Bagmati river had risen leading to the flooding in Gobarsittha village of Samstipur district due to monsoon rains.

Earlier in the month, a wedding ceremony made headlines when a bride had celebrated her wedding event in a unique style as she arrived at her in-law house on a helicopter after being elected as a village head in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

Sunita Verma, who got married to Omendra Singh in a court in December last year, had used a helicopter to reach in-laws house last Saturday after winning the elections for the post of the village head.

After getting victorious in the village polls, the couple tied the knot as per Hindu rituals. The villagers claimed that the election campaign was run by Verma’s husband on her behalf.