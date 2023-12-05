22.9 C
Wedding shoot from KP Governor House goes viral

PESHAWAR: A wedding shoot from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor House has gone viral on social media, prompting severe criticism, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that the KP Governor House was allegedly booked for Rs30,000 for the wedding shoot.

In the viral video, the newlywed couple can be seen posing for their wedding shoot in a ‘designated part’ of the government premises.

Social media users, including prominent journalists, criticised the authorities for allowing video shoots in public buildings.

 

 

