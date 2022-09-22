Wedding venue’s floor caves in during reception

A couple’s wedding reception turned into chaos when the second floor of their venue caved in.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department, teams came to the Daymark restaurant in Barnegat town in New Jersey when those who attended the wedding of newlyweds Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto informed them of the floor collapsing.

“The floor did not collapse but caved in resulting in the structure being unsafe for the meantime,” the fire department stated.

The couple said that the incident occured just when the wedding reception started.

“Our DJ just kicked it off and we were like three songs in,” Brian Gagliardotto told the media. “Luckily, we were able to get all our first dances in, all our speeches in.”

The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department added that the building would remain close till it is structurally sound.

The couple went on to say that the reception took place at a news location.

“We knew where my parents were staying and we moved to that location and the party just continued on,” Brian Gagliardotto said.

Related – VIRAL: Bride reaches wedding venue on motorcycle

It is pertinent to mention that all kinds of bizarre incidents have happened at weddings. Earlier, multiple waves crashed into a wedding ceremony in Hawaii.

The incident’s video saw multiple waves interrupting Dillon and Riley Murphy’s wedding ceremony at Hawaii’s Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona.

The people were seen running here and there while the setup was being knocked over.

Apart from the wedding cake, all the wedding guests were also safe and sound. The party resumed and turned out to be even better after the mess was cleaned up.

Comments