Wednesday season 2 adds Thandiwe Newton as cast member

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton became the latest actor to have been added to the cast of Jenna Ortega-starred “Wednesday” Season 2 on Netflix.

While sources have confirmed that Newton will be part of the series, however, details about her exact role are kept hidden by the makers, Variety reported.

Thandiwe Newton has starred in several TV roles throughout her acting career.

The role in HBO series “Westworld” is considered her most notable role as she was nominated for three Emmy awards for best supporting actress in a drama.

She won the award in 2018.

Her other TV credits include “The Slap,” “Big Mouth,” “Human Resources,” and “Rogue.” In film, Newton is known for starring in features such as “Crash,” “Beloved,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and “W.”

Details about the upcoming Wednesday season 2 are being kept under wraps.

However, Jenna Ortega is known to return as the titular Addams Family daughter going through her teenage years.

The hit series ended with Wednesday solving a series of murders while also foiling a bid to destroy Nevermore Academy and its students.

Originally debuted in November 2022, the series became a massive hit for Netflix and is one of the most-watched shows the streamer has ever released.

Wednesday bagged a total of 12 Emmys nominations and won four.

Production of Wednesday Season 2 is likely to begin this month (April) in Ireland after a delay owing to strikes by the writers and actors that shutdown much of Hollywood in 2023.

In January, Jenna Ortega revealed that the second season will be like a film and will be bigger than its predecessor in an interview.

The 21-year-old’s career skyrocketed to new heights with her portrayal of the Addams Family franchise character Wednesday Addams.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Netflix original follows Wednesday Addams joining Nevermore Academy to develop her psychic skills and investigate a crime that occurred twenty years ago.