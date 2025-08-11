web analytics
'Wednesday' makers share update on Xavier Thorpe return

The makers of ‘Wednesday’ have shared an update on the future of Xavier Thorpe, played by Percy Hynes White, after the character was teased in season 2.

While the majority of the original cast returned for their roles in the ongoing season 2, the creators of the hit Netflix show have given their verdict on Percy Hynes White’s return to the show.

The ending of ‘Wednesday’ season 1 hinted at a bigger role for Xavier, however, the actor quit the role after he was accused of sexual assault.

While Percy Hynes White denied having done any wrongdoings, season 2 of the hit Netflix show has confirmed that the actor would not be returning to ‘Wednesday’ in the future.

The character has been given an off-camera goodbye as Jenna Ortega’s titular character reads a letter in the first episode of ‘Wednesday’ season 2, confirming that Xavier Thorpe is at the European boarding school, Reichenbach.

Alfred Gough, the co-creator of the Netflix show, has also confirmed the departure of Percy Hynes White in a recent interview with a US media outlet.

“We have seen the last of him. [Xavier Thorpe] is at a boarding school we mentioned in Season 1, Reichenbach, which is like the European version of Nevermore,” he said.

It is worth noting here that Netflix streamed the first part of ‘Wednesday’ season on August 6, while the second part will arrive on September 3.

The streaming giant has renewed the hit show, led by Jenna Ortega, for a third season.

Reports emerged last month that Netflix greenlit the supernatural comedy show for season 3 before the premiere of the second season.

