WATCH: Principal Weems returns in new ‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer

Netflix confirmed the return of Principal Weems in the trailer for the second part of ‘Wednesday’ season 2.

The trailer for the final four episodes of the show opens with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) waking up at the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.

Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) dressed as a nurse, greets her by saying, “Rise and shine, sleepyhead! Ready for your sponge bath?”

The trailer then turns to an outdoor area where Weems tells Wednesday, “This isn’t hell, Miss Adams, but I understand the confusion.”

When Jenna Ortega’s character asks, “If I’m not dead, why are you here?,” Principal Weems responds by saying, “Because I am your new spirit guide. Surprise!”

The trailer also features Wednesday finally telling Enid (Emma Myers) that she’s in danger after keeping it from her during part 1 of the Netflix show.

Towards the end of the trailer, Weems says in voiceover, “If you don’t hurry, you’ll have nothing left to save.”

However, fans suggested that it is Lady Gaga’s voice closing the trailer, saying, “Beware, there will be a price to pay.”

It is worth noting here that Netflix has confirmed the singer-actor to be among the guest stars, however, the makers of the show did not provide many details about her character.

Part 2 of the season 2, containing four episodes, will stream on September 3.

According to an official logline, season 2 follows “Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

Last month, Netflix confirmed that the show has been renewed for a third season.