Jenna Ortega returns as Netflix drops ‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser

Web Desk
Netflix on Wednesday released the teaser trailer for ‘Wednesday’ season 2, starring Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega in the titular role.

The second season will launch on the streaming platform in two parts on August 6 and September 3.

According to an official logline, season 2 follows “Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

Apart from playing the titular ‘Addams Family’ daughter, Jenna Ortega is also producing ‘Wednesday’ season 2.

The Hollywood actress will be joined by Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

Filmmaker Tim Burton, who directed the first season, returns for season 2 alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson.

Read more: Lady Gaga joins Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ season 2

‘Wednesday’ co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Burton and Jenna Ortega, among others.

Season 1 of the Netflix original follows Wednesday Addams joining Nevermore Academy to develop her psychic skills and investigate a crime that occurred twenty years ago.

It started streaming on Netflix on November 23, 2022, and was met with critical acclaim. The show became the second most-watched show on the streaming service.

