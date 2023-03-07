‘Wednesday’ star Jenny Ortega talks about being ‘unprofessional’

Actor Jenny Ortega spoke about her unprofessional behaviour while filming her critically-acclaimed Netflix show ‘Wednesday‘.

According to early reports, Jenny Ortega – who plays the protagonist Wednesday Addams – disagreed with script writers and wanted changes.

The actress, sharing her side of the story in an interview on the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, said she felt some things, like the love triangle between Wednesday, Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), did not make sense.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on ‘Wednesday,’ because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of [teen] show,” she said.”Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense.

“There was a line about this dress that she has to wear for a school dance and she says, ‘Oh my god, I love it! I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ And I had to go, ‘No, there’s no way.'”

The ‘Scream‘ star added she behaved unprofessionally and changed lines to get things her way.

“There were times on that set where I even became unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things,” she said.

The Wednesday actor pointed out that she accepted some parts of the script, which she disagreed on, to give an emotional arc in the show.

“I grew very, very protective of her, but you can’t lead a story and have no emotional arc because then it’s boring and nobody likes you,” Ortega said. “And Wednesday is a teenager. When you’re little and you say morbid, offensive stuff, it’s funny and endearing and, ‘Aww, you don’t know any better.’ But then you become a teenager, it’s, ‘Now you’re being nasty and you know it.’ There’s less excuse.”

Moreover, the actress said she refused choreographer and director Tim Burton to have a flash mob for the dance scene in ‘Wednesday‘.

She said, “Initially, it was supposed to be a flash mob and she was supposed to start dancing and everyone was supposed to pick up on it and start dancing with her. And that, I vetoed, because why would she be okay with that? I said, ‘Either cut it or have Wednesday knock someone out, and then it’s done.'”

The show has been renewed for second season.

