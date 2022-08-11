Weekly change in fuel prices? ECC decides today

Islamabad: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) session to be held today would decide on a weekly change in fuel prices, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECC meeting to be held today, under Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, would discuss the summary suggesting a weekly change in fuel price in the country.

The ECC session would discuss the four-point agenda including the approval of a Rs 140 million guarantee summary for the National Bank and the suggestion for a weekly change in fuel prices.

Sources say that the ECC session would also discuss the price of imported Urea fertilizer and the financial affairs of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to change the fuel price bimonthly. Earlier, fuel prices were changed every month.

However, now the government could announce to change fuel prices weekly. The decision would be made in the ECC session today.

On August 4, the decision to regulate petrol prices on a weekly basis was approved by the federal cabinet. “The masses will have to face any fluctuation in petroleum prices in international markets on a weekly basis,” they said.

