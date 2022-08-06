Weekly currency report: PKR gained 6.40% against the USD

The local currency in the last week gained by Rs 15.3 in the interbank market against the US dollar, ARY News reported.

According to the weekly currency report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), an increase of 6.40% was recorded in the PKR’s value against the US Dollar. The Greenback dropped from Rs 239.37 to Rs 224.04 in the interbank market in the last week.

However, the local currency gained by Rs 26 in the open market and settle at Rs222. The highest rate of the USD against PKR was recorded at Rs248 while the lowest was Rs222.

The EURO dropped by Rs26.50 against the PKR and settled at Rs226, while the price of the British Pound fell by Rs30 in the week.

The Emirates Dirham fell Rs 6.50 and settled at Rs 60.80.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan has achieved all the set targets for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) resident representative in Islamabad, Esther Perez Ruiz said Pakistan has achieved all the financial targets set by the fund and the last action was accomplished on July 31 by extending the levy on petrol.

