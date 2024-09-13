Weekly inflation edges up in Pakistan

Pakistan’s short-term inflation edged up by 0.01% WoW during the week ended September 12, 2024, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Friday.

During the week, out of these items, prices of 15 (29.41%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable.

On a weekly basis, major increase was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (6.62%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (4.13%), Chicken (3.77%), Pulse Gram (2.43%), and Garlic (2.24%).

On the other hand, a major decrease was observed in the prices of Bananas (6.04%), Pulse Mash (1.33%), Wheat Flour (0.97%), LPG (0.96%), and Eggs (0.91%).

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 9.65% and 17.15%.

Yearly SPI for the Lowest Income Group increased by 9.65% while the highest income group recorded an increase of 13.09%.

The average price of Sona urea stood at Rs4,667 per 50 kg bag which is 0.35% lower than last week’s price, while 20.82% higher when compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the average Cement price rose to Rs1,475 per 50 kg bag, which is 0.16% lower than the previous week and 23.56% higher than prices last year.