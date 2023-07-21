Weekly inflation goes down by 0.07pc

The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.07 pc on a year-on-year basis for the week ending on July 20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) official data showed.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 258.45 points as compared to 258.63 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 29.16 per cent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82%) items increased, 09 (17.65%) items decreased and 12 (23.53%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW), included onions (10.29%), chicken (8.57%), bananas (8.34%), wheat flour (0.98%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.49%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.39%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.30%), petrol (3.40%) and diesel (2.64%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included tomatoes (36.06%), chillies powder (20.17%), sugar (4.77%), eggs (4.70%), gur (3.66%), shirting (2.64%) and garlic (2.31%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a Year-on-Year (YOY) basis, included onions (35.27%), electricity for q1 (14.58%), pulse masoor (8.08%), LPG (1.06%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.51%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (126.82%), cigarettes (110.75%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), tea packet (98.99%), rice basmati broken (79.37%), rice irri-6/9 (74.14%), sugar (66.18%), potatoes (60.32%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), tomatoes (57.58%), gur (54.21%), salt powdered (53.83%) and bread (46.93%).