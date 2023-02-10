Weekly inflation goes up by 0.17pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 0.17% during the week ending February 9, 2023, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (49.02%) items increased, 05 (11.76%) items decreased and 17 (39.22%) items remained stable.

The major increase is observed in the prices of food items during the week are Potatoes (7.15%), Chicken (6.94%), Bananas (6.53%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (5.67%), Rice Basmati Broken (3.80%), Rice Irri-6/9 (3.64%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (2.71%), Cooking Oil 5 Kg (2.60%), Pulse Mash (2.42%) and Garlic & Pulse Moong (2.20%) each, non-food items, LPG (3.06%) and Cigarettes (2.25%).

On the other hand, the report showed a decrease in the prices of 05 (9.80%) items including Onions (9.83%), Tomatoes (5.40%), Eggs (3.40%), Wheat Flour (2.71%) and Sugar (0.31%).

Meanwhile, the 17 other items remained stable at (33.33%).

