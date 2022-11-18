Weekly inflation goes up by 0.62pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 0.62 percent for the week ended on November 17, ARY News reported.

According to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 216.82 points against 216.48 points registered in the previous week,.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.67 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 13 (25.49%) items decreased and 15 (29.41%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on week-on-week (WoW) basis included tomatoes (6.06%), pulse masoor (1.56%), pulse gram (1.46%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.03%), pulse mash (0.68%), pulse moong (0.62%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.38%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.30%), garlic (0.26%) and wheat flour and LPG (0.22%) each.

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included salt powdered (7.61%), tea packet (5.90%), chicken (4.89%), onions (4.61%), eggs (3.66%), potatoes (2.48%) and chillies powdered (1.30%), firewood (6.23%), georgette (1.76%) and energy saver (1.32%).

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powdered (41.42%), gur (5.81%), sugar (4.27%), electricity for q1 (2.67%) and LPG (0.38%)The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included onions (319.35%), diesel (64.57%), tea packet (59.27%), pulse gram (57.39%), salt powdered (54.67%), petrol (53.85%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), pulse moong (51.24%), bananas (47.28%), pulse mash (47.11%), washing soap (44.67%), pulse masoor (43.39%), mustard oil (43.36%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (41.13%).

