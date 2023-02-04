Weekly inflation hits 14-week high amid hike in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 2.82 during the week ended on February 02, mainly led by an increase in fuel rates, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The week-on-week inflation figure jumped to 2.8pc from 0.45pc a week ago. The SPI was recorded at 227.79 points against 221.54 points registered last week and 169.37 points recorded during the week ended February 3, 2022.

Of the 51 items tracked, prices of 32 items increased, one item decreased, whereas those of 18 items remained unchanged.

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included potatoes the price of which declined by 0.37%, according to the data. The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included garlic (17.07%), pulse gram (7.10%), bananas (4.75%), chicken (4.37%), pulse mash (3.93%), pulse masoor (3.91%), mustard oil (3.47%), eggs (3.42%), pulse moong (2.33%), sugar (2.32%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (2.13%) and rice basmati broken (2.12%), non-food items, lpg (17.61%), petrol (16.22%) and diesel (15.30%)

The items whose prices increased the most compared to the previous year were onions (up 556.36pc), chicken (90.9pc), eggs (81.7pc), diesel (81.4pc), petrol (68.8pc), tea (63.9pc), broken basmati rice (63.4pc), rice Irri-6/9 (62.4pc), pulse moong (61.1pc), bananas (57.4pc), gram pulse (53.2pc), bread (48.8pc), wheat flour (48.4pc), powdered salt (48.1pc), maash pulse (46.2pc), LPG (43.8pc), mustard oil (42.1pc), and washing soap (42pc).

Comments