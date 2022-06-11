Weekly Inflation rate reaches all-time high

The inflation rate in the country reached an all-time high of 23.98%, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Prices of at least 33 essential items were increased in the previous week, while petroleum prices also went up by Rs30.

The price of potatoes went up by Rs3.10 per kg, while per kg of tomatoes ascended by Rs4. Price of branded cooking oils spiked by 28/kg while normal cooking oil increased by Rs38 per 5-litre pack.

Similarly, the price for lentils, salt, beef, mutton, Sugar, Onion and Milk also increased in the previous week.

However, the price of five essential items decreased, and 13 items remained unchanged.

Inflation has been on a rise amid economic and political turmoil in the country for the past three months. The inflation rate increased last week too.

On June 3, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation increased by 2 per cent during the week ended on June 2, according to data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The inflation rate was recorded at 20.04 per cent, PBS data showed.

