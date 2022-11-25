Weekly inflation report: Prices of 19 food items witness increase

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 0.48 percent for the week ended on November 24, ARY News reported.

According to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 218.87 points against 217.82 points registered in the previous week.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 09 (17.65%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) basis included pulse gram (1.26%), tomatoes (1.08%), pulse masoor (1.07%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.59%), wheat flour (0.40%), LPG (0.39%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.32%), pulse moong (0.17%) and pulse mash (0.17%) each.

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included eggs (8.45%), bananas (5.87%), chicken (4.03%), onions (2.35%), tea prepared (2.02%), sugar (1.31%), cooked daal (1.07%) and firewood (1.76%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included chillies powdered (41.42%), gur (5.67%), electricity for Q1 (2.67%), sugar (1.16%) and LPG (0.05%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included onions (363.67%), tomatoes (64.74%), diesel (64.57%), packet tea (60.64%), pulse gram (54.71%), petrol (53.85%), salt powdered (53.26%), bananas (52.70%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), pulse moong (50.45%), eggs (48.24%) and pulse mash (46.66%).

