Weekly inflation rises by 0.31pc in Pakistan: PBS 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported a 0.31% increase in weekly inflation in the country, pushing the year-on-year rate to 2.21 per cent.

According to the latest PBS data, prices of 17 essential items increased, 9 decreased, and 25 remained unchanged during the week under review.

Among the key price hikes, sugar became costlier by Rs0.52 per kg, tomatoes by Rs11.42 per kg, and broiler chicken by Rs19.67 per kg.

Egg prices rose by Rs6.19 per dozen, onions by Rs1.29 per kg, garlic by Rs6.03 per kg, and a 20kg wheat flour bag by Rs21.18.

The price of mash pulse went up by Rs2.32 per kg, while mutton saw an increase of Rs6.68 per kg.

On the other hand, bananas dropped by Rs4.03 per dozen, potatoes by Rs1.37 per kg, channa pulse by Rs2.60 per kg, and an LPG cylinder by Rs10.39.

The PBS noted that prices of 25 monitored commodities remained stable during the week.

Read more: Pakistan business confidence hits 4-year high despite inflation, load-shedding

On the other hand, Pakistan’s private sector business confidence has surged to its highest level in nearly four years, according to Gallup Pakistan’s latest survey, despite ongoing challenges such as inflation, high utility costs, and electricity load-shedding.

The survey, conducted between July 23 and 27, 2025, captured the views of 524 businesses across manufacturing, services, and trade sectors.

It reveals a marked improvement in business sentiment, with the Gallup “Direction of the Country Score” reaching -2%, up from much lower readings in late 2024.

While still negative, this score represents the highest level of confidence in the national direction since Q4 2021, suggesting a moderate easing of political and economic uncertainty.