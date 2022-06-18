Weekly inflation rises by 3.38%, annual rate reaches record 27.8%

The rate of inflation in the country in the last week was 3.38% while the rate of annual inflation has reached a record high of 27.8%, ARY News reported.

According to details, the price of 36 essential items increased, nine items reminded stationary, while prices of six essential items decreased in the last week. Prices of petroleum, electricity, pulses, meat and chicken went up in the last week, the report said.

The price of diesel increased by 28.91%, petrol by 11.43%, and electricity by 6.63%. Chicken prices increased by 12.10%, potatoes increased by 6.89%, the prices for pulses increased by 5.90%, and beef prices increased by 5.19%.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced countrywide protests against the rampant inflation in the country.

In a video message, the former premier has called on the people of Pakistan to hold a countrywide protest on Sunday at 9 pm against the ‘rising inflation’ and petrol price hike

“Everyone has to come out against this imported government, otherwise inflation will further increase,” Imran Khan said, adding that he will address the protestors at 10 pm.

Also Read: Inflation: PTI announces protest at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Quaideen

The PTI chairman further said that he will announce a plan of action for the future. “As a nation, we have to raise our voice against the rising inflation and this imported government, he added.

Comments