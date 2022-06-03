Weekly inflation sees biggest rise

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation increased by 2 per cent during the week ended on June 2, according to data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 20.04 per cent, PBS data shared.

During the week under review, out of 53 items, prices of 28 items increased, prices of 05 items decreased, and prices of 18 items remained stable.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included:

Onions: 177.62%

Tomatoes: 152.57%

Mustard Oil: 70.5%

Vegetable Ghee: 68.02%

Garlic: 67.4%

Masoor Dal: 66%

Petrol: 64.78%

LPG: 60.14%

Washing soap: 42.92%

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation also climbed to 13.76 per cent in May a two-and-a-half-year-high in the previous month on the back of increasing food prices, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data released on June 1.

INFLATION HITS TWO-YEAR HIGH IN MAY

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), accelerated from 13.37pc year-on-year (YoY) in April, marking a 0.44pc month-on-month (MoM) rise in May.

This is the highest CPI inflation since January 2020 when it was 14.6pc.

